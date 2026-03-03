Lebanese govt imposes immediate ban on Hezbollah’s military activities

Last Updated on March 3, 2026 1:33 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AGENCIES / BEIRUT

Lebanon’s government has termed Hezbollah’s overnight attack against Israel as “illegal” and imposed an immediate ban on the group’s military activities, while also demanding its hand over its weapons.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said only the state could decide whether to go to war and called on the Lebanese military to prevent the firing of projectiles and detain anyone involved, reports Arab News.

The move comes after Iran-backed Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel, provoking retaliatory Israeli strikes. The government convened for five hours and 15 minutes in an early morning meeting on Monday before reaching its decision.

The Lebanese cabinet meeting, chaired by President Joseph Aoun, started with ministers discussing the repercussions Hezbollah’s launching of missiles from southern Lebanon into Israel and the Israeli attacks on Lebanon.