Shocking; 15 migrant workers run over by goods train

Published On: By

AGENCIES / Aurangabad

At least 15 migrant workers killed after being run over by goods train near Jalna in Maharashtra. All the labourers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and were sleeping on the tracks when the mishap took place at about 5.15 am.
Five labourers, who were injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital.

According to reports the labourers were on their way to Aurangabad to catch a special train. They were walking along the rail track because no road service was available and they feared police harassment on the road. The workers walked for about 35 kms. And then they were so tired that all of them slept along the rail track. And got crushed.

Ministry of Railways in a statemnt said: During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section. Injureds have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. Inquiry has been ordered

“An accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people. RPF and local police are reaching spot to asses the situation. More details are awaited,” Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also condoled the death of labourers. “Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a train mishap in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families,” he said in a tweet.

“Extremely anguished…Have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided,” PM Modi said.

“Pained beyond words at loss of lives due to a rail accident in Maharashtra. I have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, concerned authorities in central govt & railway admin to ensure all possible assistance. My condolences with the bereaved families,” Home Minister Amit Shah said.

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

