इंडियन आवाज़     29 Nov 2023 10:15:04      انڈین آواز

Shiva Thapa, Amit Panghal  in quarters at the  Elite National Boxing Championships

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi 

Six-time Asian Championships medalist  Shiva Thapa,(63.5kg), and World Championships silver medalist Amit Panghal, chalked out easy victories to storm  into the quarterfinals of the 7th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championships in Shillong.


 Assam’s Shiva Thapa demonstrated his prowess with a commanding victory over Santhosh HK from Karnataka, achieving a flawless score of 5-0. The previous editions gold medalist will now face Shashank Pradhan of Delhi in the quarterfinals.


Service’s Amit Panghal faced  Jayshandeep Singh in the round of 16. Despite Punjab pugilist’s  efforts to put up a strong fight, Amit emerged victorious with a scoreline of 4-1. Amit is set to face Mohammad Aarif of Jammu and Kashmir in the quarterfinals.


The 2021 Asian Champion, Sanjeet, faced off against Sawan Gill of Chandigarh. Sanjeet’s skill set and power packed punches were on full display as he dominated the match, securing a commanding victory with a 5-0 score. Sanjeet, representing SSCB, will face Naman Tanwar of RSPB in the quarterfinals.
In a contrasting matchup, Ashish Kumar from Himachal Pradesh went head-to-head against Nitish Kumar from Chandigarh. Demonstrating swift and aggressive boxing, Ashish wasted no time, securing a first-round knockout victory against his opponent. The Tokyo Olympian is now set to face Lakshya  ( Services) in the quarterfinals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اتراکھنڈ: سرنگ میں پھنسے 41 مزدوروں کو بحفاظت باہر نکال لیا گیا۔: UTTRAKHAND TUNNEL

اترکاشی ٹنل حادثے میں 17ویں دن ایک بڑی کامیابی ملی ہے۔ بالآخر ...

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہلا عالمی دن منایا گیا

گوتیرش کا ماحول دوست سفر پر زور پائیدار ٹرانسپورٹ کا پہل ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart