PKL Season 10 is a proud moment for the Kabaddi Fraternity; Pawan Sehrawat 

Harpal Singh Bedi

Telugu Titans’ Pawan Sehrawat, who broke his own record for the highest bid at the PKL Auction, feels that  PKL Season 10 is a proud moment for the Kabaddi Fraternity “

“I am very excited to play in the tenth season. I have not played in the league for a while. My preparations are going well in the Telugu Titans camp and I am looking forward to the season.”  he said

When asked about the growth of the PKL the star raider said, “Starting the tenth season is quite a big achievement for Mashal Sports and Star Sports. This is a proud moment for me as well to see kabaddi grow so much. The highest bid in PKL Season 1 Auction was INR 12.8 lakh and the highest bid for Season 10 was INR 2.6 crore – which shows how much the league has grown.” 

Recalling his own journey in the PKL he said  “I played my first-ever match against Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 3 and I remember that I scored a bonus point on my first raid.” 

Following his debut in Season 3, Sehrawat has gone on to record the highest raid points in the sixth, seventh and eighth seasons and also clinch the Most Valuable Player Award after recording 271 raid points in Season 6. 

Speaking about the fantastic season, Pawan said  “I had not played for a long time before the sixth season. But nevertheless, I experienced the best moment of my Pro Kabaddi League career in the that season when I scored 20 points in the first half against Tamil Thalaivas while playing for Bengaluru Bulls.” 

