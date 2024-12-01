Shipping Minister Sonowal Tours Historic Vessel ‘ITS Amerigo Vespucci’ in Mumbai

AMN

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, toured the 93-year-old vessel ‘ITS Amerigo Vespucci’ on Saturday at Indira Dock of Mumbai Port Trust.

During his visit, Mr Sonowal held informal discussions and emphasized the commitment of India and Italy to further strengthen their friendship. Praising the historic vessel, Sonowal remarked on its advanced technology and the skilled crew that has enabled it to embark on a world tour.

As part of the ship’s visit, ‘Villaggio Italia’ (Italian Village) has been set up near the ship’s berth to showcase Italian art and culture. ‘ITS Amerigo Vespucci’ is in Mumbai from 28th November to 3rd December. The ship departed from Italy in July 2023 and will visit over 30 ports during its nearly two-year voyage, returning to Italy in February 2025. The 101-meter, 3,410-ton tall ship is commanded by Captain Giuseppe Lai.