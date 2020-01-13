Shaheen Bagh: Multi religious rituals performed to support CAA protesters

By A Correspondent / New Delhi

Shaheen Bagh ‘s protest against controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and government moves for National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) witnessed a unique show interfaith unity last evening as verses from the Quran, Geeta and the Bible were read out as notes of a shabad kirtan were heard in the background and a havan was performed alongside.

A woman stood next to the four groups, holding a photograph of B R Ambedkar, as the inter-faith prayer meeting also saw some reading out the Preamble to the Constitution. Shaheen Bagh, where women, children and men have been protesting for a month now, saw thousands of people coming together in solidarity to register their protest against the new citizenship law and proposed NRC.

It was biggest of protest demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and government moves for National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Muslim-dominated residential area in South Delhi bordering Noida of Uttar Pradesh has been continuously holding round-the-clock protests since CAA was passed by the Parliament last month.

The slogan that has now become associated with the movement at Shaheen Bagh — Awaaz do, hum ek hain — rang out over and over again as women and men took a tiranga march through the lanes of the colony.

My United India 🇮🇳💕🧡💙💚❤🤞🏼



They at #ShaheenBagh are really fighting for United India, and you people are fighting against it. You are spreading hate & trying to divide us. The real 'Tukde Tukde Gang' are you, BJP & RSS.#ShaheenBaghProtest #ShaheenBaghProtests #UnitedIndia pic.twitter.com/0BzyP8CshB — Pratik Basu (@pratikbasu0212) January 13, 2020

Erects Replica of India Gate With Names of Slain CAA Protesters Written on It

In the evening, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor also joined the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh to express his solidarity with the agitating people.

He was accompanied by Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra and ex-Seelampur MLA Mateen Ahmed. Earlier in the day, he had addressed thousands of students and local residents outside Jamia Millia Islamia, another CAA protest site that has attracted the attention of national and international media.

In fact, it was police crackdown at Jamia Millia on December 15 that gave huge push to the nationwide protests against CAA-NRC-NPR