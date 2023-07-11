Seventh edition of JIMEX hosted by Indian Navy concludes in Bay of Bengal

The seventh edition of Japan India Maritime Exercise 2023 (JIMEX 23) hosted by the Indian Navy concluded in the Bay of Bengal with the two sides bidding farewell to each other with a customary steam past. Indian Naval ships Delhi, Kamorta, and Shakti and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force ship Samidare participated in the six-day long exercise.

JIMEX 23 witnessed complex exercises, undertaken jointly by the two navies. Both sides engaged in advanced-level exercises in all three domains of maritime warfare – surface, subsurface, and air. Besides ships and their integral helicopters, the exercise also witnessed the participation of fighter aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft, and a submarine.