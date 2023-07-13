Defence Council approves procurement of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft from France

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Defence Acquisition Council has approved proposals for the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft from France to boost the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities. A meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council was held today under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh.

It has granted Acceptance of Necessity for procurement of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft along with associated ancillary equipment, weapons, spares, crew training and logistic support for the Indian Navy from the French government based on an Inter-Governmental Agreement. The Defence Ministry said, the price and other terms of purchase will be negotiated with the French Government after taking into account all relevant aspects, including comparative procurement price of similar aircraft by other countries.



The Defence Acquisition Council also granted approval for the procurement of three additional Scorpene submarines under the Buy (Indian) category which will be constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. The procurement of additional submarines will not only help in maintaining the required force level and and operational readiness of the Indian Navy but also create significant employment opportunities in the domestic sector.