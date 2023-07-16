इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jul 2023 03:03:19      انڈین آواز
India-Mongolia joint military exercise “Nomadic Elephant – 2023” to commence in Ulaanbaatar

Indian Army contingent comprising of 43 personnel left for Mongolia today. The contingent will participate in the 15th edition of bilateral joint military exercise “NOMADIC ELEPHANT-23”. 

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from 17 to 31 July 2023. Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT is an annual training event with Mongolia which is conducted alternatively in Mongolia and India, the last edition was held at Special Forces Training School, Bakloh in October 2019.

Soldiers of the Mongolian Armed Forces Unit 084 from and Indian Army soldiers from the JAMMU AND KASHMIR LIGHT INFANTRY Regiment will be participating in the exercise. Indian Army contingent reached Ulaanbaatar on 16 July 23 by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft. 

The aim of this exercise is to build positive military relations, exchange best practices and develop inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie and friendship between the two armies. The primary theme of the exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain under United Nations mandate. The scope of this exercise involves Platoon level Field Training Exercise (FTX). 

During the exercise, Indian and Mongolian troops will engage in various training activities designed to enhance their skills and capabilities. These activities include endurance training, reflex firing, room intervention, small team tactics and rock craft training. Soldiers from both sides will learn from each other’s operational experience.

India and Mongolia have a shared commitment to regional security and cooperation. Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT-23 will be yet another significant milestone in the defence cooperation between the Indian Army and Mongolian Army which will further foster bilateral relations between the two nations.

