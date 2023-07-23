5th Helicopter & Small Aircraft Summit to be held on July 25 in Madhya Pradesh

The 5th Helicopter & Small Aircraft Summit will be held on the 25th of July 2023 at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. The event will be jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Pawan Hans Ltd., and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The Summit will be inaugurated by Chief Minister, of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. The objective of the Summit includes enhancing the scope of the UDAN scheme in remote and hilly terrains. The event’s theme is “Reaching the Last Mile: Regional Connectivity through Helicopters & Small Aircraft”.