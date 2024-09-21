THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sep 20: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs, boosted by auto, energy, banking sectors

Sep 20, 2024

India’s benchmark indices surged to all-time highs on Friday, driven by strong gains across the auto, energy, and banking sectors.

The Sensex jumped 1,360 points, or 1.63%, to close at 84,544, while the Nifty added 375 points, or 1.48%, to settle at 25,791. The Nifty briefly touched 25,806 during the trading session before paring some of its gains.

All sectoral indices posted gains, with auto, energy, banking, capital goods, FMCG, power, telecom, realty, and metals advancing between 1% and 3%. Major indices, including banking, financial services, FMCG, and consumer durables, hit new highs, reflecting the broad-based rally.

According to market experts, optimism is being fueled by expectations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may follow the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut. Investors anticipate improved economic conditions and strong corporate earnings.

“In today’s session, market sentiment seemed boosted as expectations around the Fed rate cut continue to fuel optimism, with the global market showing strength. As a result, buying was seen across sectors, with consumption and realty leading the charge on Friday. Both sectors rose more than 2% in the intraday,” said VLA Ambala, SEBI Registered Research Analyst and Co-Founder of Stock Market Today.

“The rally is likely driven by the possibility of interest rate cut announcements in the upcoming RBI policy,” Ambala added

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said that rate-sensitive sectors like auto and finance saw strong traction. “Conventional sectors like FMCG are also performing well in anticipation of good results, driven by both increased demand and lower input costs,” he added.

Krishna Appala, Senior Research Analyst at Capitalmind Research, said that the market initially followed a “buy the rumour, sell the news” pattern but quickly resumed its upward trajectory, reaching record highs. “This is positive for the long term, especially for sectors like financials, pharma, and IT, where we expect demand to pick up,” Appala added.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI allows mutual funds to buy, sell credit default swaps

Sep 20, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Major Asian markets traded in green, European in red    

Sep 20, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI for only electronic mode for payment of dividend, interest

Sep 20, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Bombay High Court strikes down amended IT Rules

September 21, 2024
URDU SECTION

جے پی سی کے چیئرمین سے ملی کونسل کے وفد کی ملاقات، ترمیم کی یقین دہانی waqf

September 21, 2024
QAUMI AWAAZ

All India Muslim Personal Law Board presents its stand on Waqf Amendment Bill before JPC

September 21, 2024
URDU SECTION

مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی جوائنٹ پارلیمانی کمیٹی سے ملاقات وقف ترمیمی بل پر بورڈ نے اپنا مؤقف پیش کیا WAQF

September 21, 2024