THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI allows mutual funds to buy, sell credit default swaps

Sep 20, 2024

Markets regulator Sebi has allowed mutual funds to both buy and sell Credit Default Swaps (CDS), a move aimed at increasing liquidity in the corporate bond market.

This flexibility to participate in CDS would serve as an additional investment product for mutual funds, Sebi said in a circular.

Earlier, mutual funds were only permitted to use CDS transactions to buy protection against the credit risk of corporate bonds they held. These transactions were limited to Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) schemes with a duration of more than one year.

Now, “It has been decided to allow greater flexibility to mutual funds to both buy and sell CDS with adequate risk management,” Sebi said.

In market parlance, Credit Default Swaps are like insurance contracts that protect against default by a borrower.

For mutual funds, CDS helps manage the risk of debt securities they hold. When a mutual fund purchases a CDS, it pays a premium to the seller in exchange for protection if a specific bond (the reference entity) defaults.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sep 20: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs, boosted by auto, energy, banking sectors

Sep 20, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Major Asian markets traded in green, European in red    

Sep 20, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI for only electronic mode for payment of dividend, interest

Sep 20, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Bombay High Court strikes down amended IT Rules

September 21, 2024
URDU SECTION

جے پی سی کے چیئرمین سے ملی کونسل کے وفد کی ملاقات، ترمیم کی یقین دہانی waqf

September 21, 2024
QAUMI AWAAZ

All India Muslim Personal Law Board presents its stand on Waqf Amendment Bill before JPC

September 21, 2024
URDU SECTION

مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی جوائنٹ پارلیمانی کمیٹی سے ملاقات وقف ترمیمی بل پر بورڈ نے اپنا مؤقف پیش کیا WAQF

September 21, 2024