Sensex & NIFTY reach new all-time high; Sensex breaches 66,000 mark & Nifty 19,500

Key domestic indices today closed at a new all-time high amid positive cues from global share markets. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange breached the 66,000 mark for the first time ever while the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange crossed the lifetime high of 19,500 level.

The Sensex surged 502 points or 0.77 percent to end at 66,061. The Nifty jumped 151 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 19,565. In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index surged by one percent and the Small-Cap rose by 1.14 percent.

In the Sensex Index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 18 firms appreciated while 12 depreciated. Among the top gainers, TCS inched up 5.1 percent, followed by Infosys which climbed 4.5 percent. Infosys gained 4.4 percent. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra and Power Grid, both declined 1.3 per cent each. Titan fell one percent.

In sectoral indices at BSE, 17 sectors logged gains while three witnessed losses. The IT sector surged 4.3 percent, Teck index climbed 3.7 percent and Metal rose 1.4 percent. On the other side, Consumer Durable Index declined 0.3 percent. Power and Utilities, both sectors fell 0.1 percent each. The overall market breadth was negative as shares of 2,123 companies rose while 1,298 fell. A total of 146 shares remained unchanged. 

