इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jul 2023 03:02:57      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Centre reduces price of tomatoes to Rs 80 / kg at sale points in several states

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

To provide relief to the consumers amid high prices of tomatoes, the  Centre has further decided to reduce the selling price of kitchen staple from concessional rate of  90 rupees to 80 rupees per kilogram.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement said that after a re-assessment of the situation from across 500 plus points in the country, it has been decided to sell tomatoes at 80 rupees per kilogram from today.

The Ministry added that sales of tomatoes have started today at several points each in Delhi, NOIDA, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur and Arrah through NAFED and NCCF.

It will be expanded to more cities from tomorrow depending upon the prevailing market prices at such locations. It said the wholesale price of tomatoes has decreased after the Government’s intervention and the Government of India is committed to provide relief to the consumers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہند -یو اے ای: موسمیاتی تبدیلی پر مشترکہ بیان

AMN ہندوستان کے وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی اور متحدہ عرب اما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی متحدہ عرب امارات کے سرکاری دورے پر ابوظبی پہنچ گئے

Tweeted By AIR وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی فرانس کا اپنادو روزہ دورہ مک ...

وزیر اعظم 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور متحدہ عرب امارات کا دورہ کریں گے

AMN وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart