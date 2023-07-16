Centre reduces price of tomatoes to Rs 80 / kg at sale points in several states

AMN / WEB DESK

To provide relief to the consumers amid high prices of tomatoes, the Centre has further decided to reduce the selling price of kitchen staple from concessional rate of 90 rupees to 80 rupees per kilogram.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement said that after a re-assessment of the situation from across 500 plus points in the country, it has been decided to sell tomatoes at 80 rupees per kilogram from today.

The Ministry added that sales of tomatoes have started today at several points each in Delhi, NOIDA, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur and Arrah through NAFED and NCCF.

It will be expanded to more cities from tomorrow depending upon the prevailing market prices at such locations. It said the wholesale price of tomatoes has decreased after the Government’s intervention and the Government of India is committed to provide relief to the consumers.