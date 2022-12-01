Sensex rises 185 points, Nifty ends at 18,812

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Sensex and the Nifty on Thursday closed at record high. Both indices rose 0.29 percent amid positive cues from global share markets. Extending gains for the eighth session in a row, the BSE Sensex finished above the 63,250 points while the Nifty settled above the 18,800 level.

The Sensex rose 185 points to finish at 63,284. The Nifty also appreciated 54 points to end at 18,812. In the broader market at the BSE, Mid-Cap index gained 0.62 percent and the Small-Cap index ended 0.63 percent up.



In the Sensex pack, 16 companies posted gains while 14 logged losses. UltraTech Cement was the top gainer as it added 2.9 percent followed by Tata Steel which surged 2.8 percent. TCS added 2.4 percent and Tech Mahindra ended 2.3 percent up.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank declined 1.4 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra fell 1.1 percent. Power Grid slipped 0.9 percent and Hindustan Uniliver ended 0.7 percent down.

In sectoral indicies at BSE, 12 sectors gains while eight logged losses. IT sector gained two percent, Reality index climbed 1.9 percent, Consumer Durables surged 1.8 percent and Teck sector added 1.6 percent.

On the other side, Power, Oil & Gas and Telecom indices plunged 0.7 percent each.

The overall breadth of the BSE trade was positive as shares of 2,033 companies gained while 1,463 fell. Shares of 140 companies remained unchanged.