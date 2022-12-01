FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Dec 2022 10:18:14      انڈین آواز

Sensex rises 185 points, Nifty ends at 18,812

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Sensex and the Nifty on Thursday closed at record high. Both indices rose 0.29 percent amid positive cues from global share markets. Extending gains for the eighth session in a row, the BSE Sensex finished above the 63,250 points while the Nifty settled above the 18,800 level. 

The Sensex rose 185 points to finish at 63,284. The Nifty also appreciated 54 points to end at 18,812. In the broader market at the BSE, Mid-Cap index gained 0.62 percent and the Small-Cap index ended 0.63 percent up.

In the Sensex pack, 16 companies posted gains while 14 logged losses. UltraTech Cement was the top gainer as it added 2.9 percent followed by Tata Steel which surged 2.8 percent. TCS added 2.4 percent and Tech Mahindra ended 2.3 percent up.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank declined 1.4 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra fell 1.1 percent. Power Grid slipped 0.9 percent and Hindustan Uniliver ended 0.7 percent down.

In sectoral indicies at BSE, 12 sectors gains while eight logged losses. IT sector gained two percent, Reality index climbed 1.9 percent, Consumer Durables surged 1.8 percent and Teck sector added 1.6 percent.

On the other side, Power, Oil & Gas and Telecom indices plunged 0.7 percent each.

The overall breadth of the BSE trade was positive as shares of 2,033 companies gained while 1,463 fell. Shares of 140 companies remained unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart