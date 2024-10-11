Sensex gains 144 points, Nifty ends flat

Domestic benchmark indices today ended with marginal gains amid positive global cues. The Sensex added 144 points, or 0.1 per cent, to close at 81,611 and the Nifty ended nearly flat with a marginal rise of 16 points, to settle at 24,998. At the National Stock Exchange, 75 companies hit their 52-week high, and 15 hit their 52-week low.

The broader market at Bombay Stock Exchange displayed a mixed trend. The MidCap index fell 0.3 percent while the SmallCap index gained 0.4 percent. In the Sensex index, 15 out of 30 companies ended higher.

In the top gainers, Kotak Bank surged over four per cent, HDFC Bank rose 1.7 per cent, and IndusInd Bank added 1.4 per cent. Conversely, in the laggards, Tech Mahindra declined 2.3 per cent, Sun Pharma lost 2.2 per cent, and Infosys fell more than one and a half per cent. In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 12 out of 20 sectors logged gains.

In the top gainers, Bankex rose over one per cent, Power and Utilities, both gained over 0.7 per cent, and Financial Services added over half per cent. In the top laggards, Healthcare declined 1.3 per cent, IT slipped more than one per cent, and Teck lost 0.8 per cent. The overall market breadth at the BSE was positive as shares of 2,251 companies advanced 1,663 declined while 132 remained unchanged.