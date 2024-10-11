THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sensex gains 144 points, Nifty ends flat

Oct 10, 2024

Domestic benchmark indices today ended with marginal gains amid positive global cues. The Sensex added 144 points, or 0.1 per cent, to close at 81,611 and the Nifty ended nearly flat with a marginal rise of 16 points, to settle at 24,998.  At the National Stock Exchange, 75 companies hit their 52-week high, and 15 hit their 52-week low.

The broader market at Bombay Stock Exchange displayed a mixed trend. The MidCap index fell 0.3 percent while the SmallCap index gained 0.4 percent.  In the Sensex index, 15 out of 30 companies ended higher.

In the top gainers, Kotak Bank surged over four per cent, HDFC Bank rose 1.7 per cent, and IndusInd Bank added 1.4 per cent. Conversely, in the laggards, Tech Mahindra declined 2.3 per cent, Sun Pharma lost 2.2 per cent, and Infosys fell more than one and a half per cent. In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 12 out of 20 sectors logged gains. 

In the top gainers, Bankex rose over one per cent, Power and Utilities, both gained over 0.7 per cent, and Financial Services added over half per cent.  In the top laggards, Healthcare declined 1.3 per cent, IT slipped more than one per cent, and Teck lost 0.8 per cent. The overall market breadth at the BSE was positive as shares of 2,251 companies advanced 1,663 declined while 132 remained unchanged.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Oil prices rise as fuel demand surges after Hurricane Milton’s landfall in Florida

Oct 10, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Amit Shah calls Indian industries to increase their scale and size

Oct 10, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s textile sector expected to grow $350 billion by 2030

Oct 10, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Centre declares Hizb-Ut-Tahrir and all its front organizations as terrorist organizations

October 10, 2024

Average monthly expenditure of rural households has increased : NABARD

October 10, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal

October 10, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sensex gains 144 points, Nifty ends flat

October 10, 2024