Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
Hate can have no safe harbor in America, says President Joe Biden after murder of six Asian-Americans
India crosses landmark milestone of 4 crore Covid vaccinations
US Defence Secy Lloyd James Austin calls on PM Modi; discuss defence ties & stability in Indo-Pacific region
इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2021 09:53:27      انڈین آواز

Sensex down by 87 pts to end at 49,771; Nifty falls eight pts to 14,736

AMN

The Sensex today logged modest losses amid weakness in the global stocks. The Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange fell 87 points to close at 49,771. Nifty at National Stock Exchange also slipped eight points to settle at 14,736.

The Mid-Cap and Small-Cap performed better than the Sensex. The BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.99 percent while the BSE Small-Cap index ended 0.73 percent up.

In the Sensex pack, shares of 15 companies gained while 15 logged losses. Tech Mahindra was the top gainer as it climbed 2.4 percent followed by TCS which surges 2.2 percent.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank lost the most as it fell 4.3 percent followed by Power Grid which declined three percent.

In sectoral indices, 12 out of 19 sectors climbed. Realty sector stocks were top gainer as they added 2.9 percent. IT sector stocks rose 1.7 percent. In losers, Bankex ended one and half percent down while Finance slipped one percent.

The overall breadth of the BSE trade was positive as shares of 1557 companies rose while 1491 fell. Shares of 216 companies remained unchanged.

SPORTS

ISSF World Cup: India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan win gold medal

AMN India's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan won the gold medal on Monday in the 10m Air Rifle ...

India to take on England in 1st ODI in Pune tomorrow

AMN India will take on England in the first of the three-match One Day International series in Pune tomorro ...

خبرنامہ

آج دنیا بھر میں یوم مسرت منایا جارہا ہے

آج خوشی کا بین الاقوامی دنمنایا جارہا ہے۔ نائب صدر جمہوریہ و ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

