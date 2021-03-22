Sensex down by 87 pts to end at 49,771; Nifty falls eight pts to 14,736

AMN

The Sensex today logged modest losses amid weakness in the global stocks. The Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange fell 87 points to close at 49,771. Nifty at National Stock Exchange also slipped eight points to settle at 14,736.

The Mid-Cap and Small-Cap performed better than the Sensex. The BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.99 percent while the BSE Small-Cap index ended 0.73 percent up.

In the Sensex pack, shares of 15 companies gained while 15 logged losses. Tech Mahindra was the top gainer as it climbed 2.4 percent followed by TCS which surges 2.2 percent.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank lost the most as it fell 4.3 percent followed by Power Grid which declined three percent.

In sectoral indices, 12 out of 19 sectors climbed. Realty sector stocks were top gainer as they added 2.9 percent. IT sector stocks rose 1.7 percent. In losers, Bankex ended one and half percent down while Finance slipped one percent.

The overall breadth of the BSE trade was positive as shares of 1557 companies rose while 1491 fell. Shares of 216 companies remained unchanged.