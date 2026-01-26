Senior journalist, PTI’s former UP bureau chief A M Khan passes away

Last Updated on January 26, 2026 2:39 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / LUCKNOW

Senior journalist A M Khan, who had served as the Uttar Pradesh bureau chief of Press Trust of India (PTI), died at his residence here on Monday. He was 75.

Khan breathed his last around 11 am at his home in Vipul Khand in Gomti Nagar here, his daughter Alhamra Khan informed. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

He retired from PTI in 2010. Following his retirement, Khan worked briefly as a media adviser in the then Akhilesh Yadav government.