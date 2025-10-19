The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

CAMPUS

Senior Journalist Dr. Rahmatullah Joins AJK-MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia as Professor

Oct 18, 2025

Last Updated on October 18, 2025 11:20 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / New Delhi

Senior journalist Dr M Rahmatullah has joined the country’s premier media teaching and research institution, the A.J.K. Mass Communication Research Centre (AJK-MCRC), Jamia Millia Islamia (Central University), as Professor (TV). After contributing over three decades to active journalism and media management, Dr Rahmatullah is now set to share his vast experience and teach the nuances of media to aspiring journalists.


Dr Rahmatullah holds postgraduate degrees in English and Mass Communication, and earned his Ph.D. in 2003. Before joining Jamia Millia Islamia, he served as Visiting Faculty at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi.


Throughout his distinguished career, Dr Rahmatullah has held key editorial and managerial positions in several reputed media organizations. He has served as Consulting Editor at Doordarshan News, Channel Head at Channel One News, Senior Producer at Sahara TV, Bureau Chief at ANI News Agency, Principal Correspondent at ETV Hyderabad, Associate Editor at All India Radio, Sub Editor at Amar Ujala, Correspondent at Sandhya Prahari, and Chief Correspondent & Feature Editor at Qaumi Tanzeem.
Widely travelled, Dr Rahmatullah has reported from and participated in academic and media engagements in Kuwait, Dubai, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Kathmandu (Nepal).


His wife is also a Professor at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi, since August 2024.

Friends, colleagues, and well-wishers have extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Dr Rahmatullah on his new academic responsibility.

Related Post

CAMPUS

Mata Sundri College Hosts Inter-College Dance Competition 2025

Oct 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ CAMPUS

Government Focus on Research and Innovation Will Help Curb Brain Drain: FM Sitharaman

Oct 14, 2025
AMN CAMPUS

Centre asks States, UTs to adopt UPI for collecting admission, exam fees in schools

Oct 12, 2025

You missed

HEALTH

India and WHO Launch Global Call for AI in Health Use Cases

19 October 2025 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Indian Railways to Crack Down on Misleading Social Media Content

19 October 2025 12:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Dhanteras Celebrated Across the Country with Festive Fervour

18 October 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman: Benefits of revised GST rates are reaching end consumers

18 October 2025 11:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments