Senior Journalist Dr. Rahmatullah Joins AJK-MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia as Professor

Senior journalist Dr M Rahmatullah has joined the country’s premier media teaching and research institution, the A.J.K. Mass Communication Research Centre (AJK-MCRC), Jamia Millia Islamia (Central University), as Professor (TV). After contributing over three decades to active journalism and media management, Dr Rahmatullah is now set to share his vast experience and teach the nuances of media to aspiring journalists.



Dr Rahmatullah holds postgraduate degrees in English and Mass Communication, and earned his Ph.D. in 2003. Before joining Jamia Millia Islamia, he served as Visiting Faculty at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi.



Throughout his distinguished career, Dr Rahmatullah has held key editorial and managerial positions in several reputed media organizations. He has served as Consulting Editor at Doordarshan News, Channel Head at Channel One News, Senior Producer at Sahara TV, Bureau Chief at ANI News Agency, Principal Correspondent at ETV Hyderabad, Associate Editor at All India Radio, Sub Editor at Amar Ujala, Correspondent at Sandhya Prahari, and Chief Correspondent & Feature Editor at Qaumi Tanzeem.

Widely travelled, Dr Rahmatullah has reported from and participated in academic and media engagements in Kuwait, Dubai, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Kathmandu (Nepal).



His wife is also a Professor at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi, since August 2024.

Friends, colleagues, and well-wishers have extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Dr Rahmatullah on his new academic responsibility.