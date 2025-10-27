The Indian Awaaz

NCERT Signs MoU with IIT-Madras to Boost EdTech and Research Initiatives

Oct 27, 2025

Staff Reporter

National Council for Educational Research and Training has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IIT-Madras today in New Delhi to strengthen educational research, development, training and technology integration.

In a statement, Ministry of Education said that the agreement is a step towards innovation in education. It further informed that the collaboration aligns with the vision of National Education Policy 2020 and aims to promote Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-enabled learning solutions.

The agreement will also foster research, data analytics and multilingual platforms and resources to further learning and training of students and teachers, and development of digital content and platforms.

