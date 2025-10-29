At Foundation Day Kiren Rijiju Praises Jamia as Symbol of Unity and National Spirit

Last Updated on October 29, 2025 11:49 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Our Correspondent / New Delhi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijijuthe Minister today lauded Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) as a symbol of India’s composite culture, embodying unity in diversity. “Jamia should continue to send out the strongest message of unity, nationalism, and brotherhood to the nation,” he said at

Jamia 105th Foundation Day celebrations.

The grand inaugural ceremony held at the M.A. Ansari Auditorium which was inaugurated by Mr Rijiju, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, alongside Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif, Registrar Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, and Dean of Students’ Welfare Prof. Neelofer Afzal.

The ceremony commenced with a Guard of Honour to the Minister, followed by a recitation from the Holy Quran and the soulful rendition of the ‘Jamia Tarana’ by Jamia school students, filling the auditorium with the institution’s century-old spirit of pride and unity. The occasion also marked the opening of the six-day ‘Talimi Mela’, a vibrant educational and cultural fair returning in full grandeur after over a decade.

A highlight of the event was the release of the Special Issue of Jamia’s newsletter, Jauhar—revived in print after eight years—and the university’s Annual Report, unveiled by the Minister.

In his address, Kiren Rijiju paid rich tributes to Jamia’s founders—Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar, Dr. M.A. Ansari, and Dr. Muhammad Mujeeb—while recalling contributions from Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Sarojini Naidu, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Expressing admiration for the university’s academic excellence and cultural legacy, he said, “JMI is unmatched in its academic rigour and unique cultural richness; mere dil mein ek khas jagah hai Jamia ke liye.”

Speaking about India’s parliamentary democracy, the Minister lauded Jamia as a symbol of India’s composite culture, embodying unity in diversity. “Jamia should continue to send out the strongest message of unity, nationalism, and brotherhood to the nation,” he emphasized.

As Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Shri Rijiju announced full ministry support for JMI’s growth. He appreciated Jamia’s patriotism and service to the nation, describing Urdu as “the most beautiful language in the world.” He also pledged assistance to establish a larger auditorium befitting the university’s stature.

Highlighting India’s rapid progress, Shri Rijiju stated, “Having visited 155 countries, I can say India’s future is safe because we have one of the most robust constitutions in the world.” He linked Jamia’s growth to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, adding that India’s 7% growth rate now surpasses many global economies.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif, completing his first year in office, thanked the Minister for his support and reiterated Jamia’s commitment to producing students who reflect the spirit of the university—balancing knowledge with reflection and social responsibility.

Registrar Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi expressed gratitude for the Ministry’s recent Rs. 181 crore sanction to JMI for infrastructure development, hostels, and smart classrooms. He announced two new projects—a Research Lab on Electric Vehicles and a Cyber-Security Testing Lab—and shared that the Minister had approved a fully air-conditioned library for Jamia’s Residential Coaching Academy.

Following an evocative musical performance, Prof. Neelofer Afzal delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the collective efforts that made the celebration a success.

After the ceremony, Shri Rijiju inaugurated a Book Fair with 16 stalls organized by Dr. Zakir Husain Library, including a special United Nations SDG Pavilion, showcasing Jamia’s contributions to sustainable development. Notably, JMI was ranked third in the SDG category in the NIRF India Rankings 2025.

The Talimi Mela 2025, spread over six days, will feature academic sessions, exhibitions, workshops, and cultural performances, celebrating Jamia’s enduring legacy as one of Delhi’s most prominent educational and cultural festivals—a living symbol of learning, harmony, and national pride.