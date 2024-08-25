Scindia asks telecom service providers to ensure citizens good-quality telecom services

Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has asked telecom service providers to take all necessary measures to ensure that citizens get good-quality telecom services. Mr. Scindia held the second meeting with the recently constituted Stakeholders Advisory Committee on Telecom Service Providers in New Delhi yesterday.

The primary focus of the initiative was to engage stakeholders to expand and shape the future of India’s telecommunications ecosystem and foster inclusive and collaborative policy decision-making. Mr Scindia discussed issues about the quality of services and India’s 6G vision of promoting research and development to take the sector to new heights of development. During the meeting, the Telecom Service Providers sought a supportive policy framework to encourage investments towards the path of 100 percent broadband coverage in the country.