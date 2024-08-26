Amit Shah stresses need to dismantle network of illegal narcotics trade in a ruthless manner

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah today virtually inaugurated the regional unit office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh. On this occasion, a review meeting on the drug scenario in Chhattisgarh was also held under the chairmanship of the Union Home Minister. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, and Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, along with senior officials of the Central and State Governments, attended the meeting.

On this occasion, Mr. Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to make the country drug-free by 2047, the centenary year of India’s independence, is now becoming the resolve of every countryman. He said that the illegal trade of narcotics is linked to national security. The money earned from this promotes terrorism and left-wing extremism and weakens the country’s economy. He said that there is a need to dismantle the network of illegal trade in a ruthless manner. He said the government will move forward with a zero-tolerance policy against it.

The Union Home Minister, during his Chhattisgarh visit, also launched the “Peepal for People” campaign in Nava Raipur. This campaign is being run under the campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.” Under this, more than one lakh plants of local species will be planted in this area. So far, more than 21 thousand peepal trees have been planted here.