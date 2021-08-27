UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
Bangladesh Telecom Regulator bans PubG, Free fire apps
Jaishankar speaks to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
Myanmar govt in exile committed to repatriation of Rohingyas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Aug 2021 08:30:41      انڈین آواز

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Setting up some milestones to prepare Hockey team for World Cup and Paris Olympics: Coach Graham Reid

Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey Team Chief Coach Graham Reid has disclosed that he has set some milestones while p ...

Vanshaj and Preeti among six Indians in finals at the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi Vanshaj and Preeti along with four other Indians moved into the finals at the ASBC Asian ...

Kapil Dev hails young golfer Aditi Ashok, PGTI unveils Ten events for next 4-months

 By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 26 August: Former cricket captain Kapil Dev on Thursday lavished praise o ...

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz