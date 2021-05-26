Schools, colleges may open on June 13 in Bangladesh: Education Minister

AMN

The Government of Bangladesh has taken a decision to reopen the primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions on June 13 if COVID 19 situation gets better. Announcing this, Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni said that the ongoing closure of the educational institutions has been extended till June 12.

The Minister announced that if the educational institutions open, regular classes for 6 days a week will commence for students scheduled to appear for SSC and HSC exams in 2021 and 2022.

The educational institutions in Bangladesh have remained closed since March last year when the first corona positive case was reported in the country.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh reported 17 COVID 19 deaths and 1497 new cases taking the death toll to 12,458 and infections to over 7.93 lakh. The sample positivity rate came down from over 10 percent on Tuesday to 9.11 percent on Wednesday. The recovery rate was reported at 92.46 percent.