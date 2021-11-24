Schools, colleges, educational institutes to re-open from Monday in Delhi in view of improved air quality situation

AMN

Delhi government has decided to re-open Schools, colleges, educational institutes from Monday in the national capital in view of the improved air quality situation.

Briefing reporters, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that government offices will also reopen from 29th November and officials and staff have been advised to use public transport as much as possible to reach their workplaces. Mr Rai said that the ban on trucks from entering Delhi from other states, barring essential services, has also been extended till 3rd of next month. However, the CNG and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter in the national capital from Saturday.