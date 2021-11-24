US advises its citizens not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to spike in COVID cases
SC dismisses writ petition challenging proposal of land use change in Central Vista
Britain: Atom Bank introduces four-day work week without cutting in pay
Shimla tops India’s sustainable development goals, SDG list, Dhanbad at bottom
UK adds Covaxin to its list of approved Corona vaccines for international travellers
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Nov 2021 02:44:07      انڈین آواز

POWERGRID organises free orthopaedic, Cardiac Camp at Drass Substation under under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Ladakh under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), organised one day free orthopaedic and Cardiac Camp at Drass Substation, the world’s second coldest inhabited Place in the world.

Around 100 persons from the four villages of Drass i.e. Beras, Muradbagh, Holyial and Trongjun benefitted from the camp.

On the request of POWERGRID, CMO, Kargil had deputed Dr. Shujat and Dr. Zameer for this camp. Free medicines were also distributed in the camp. The beneficiaries and the local authorities thanked POWERGRID for organizing the camp.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a Maharatna Enterprise under Ministry of Power is engaged in inter-state bulk power transmission. Powergrid has 172,104 ckm of transmission lines, 264 Sub-stations and more than 464,292 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, Powergrid has been able to maintain average transmission system availability.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India commences title defence campaign against France in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Defending champion India start favourite against France as they commence their campaign t ...

Alexander Zverev ousts Novak Djokovic from ATP Finals to set up title clash with Daniil Medvedev

In Tennis, Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated World No.1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in three sets to set up a t ...

High Commission of India in Dhaka felicitates Bangladesh U-19 cricket team

AMN The Bangladesh Under 19 cricket team was felicitated at the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Sunday ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz