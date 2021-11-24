POWERGRID organises free orthopaedic, Cardiac Camp at Drass Substation under under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

AMN

In Ladakh under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), organised one day free orthopaedic and Cardiac Camp at Drass Substation, the world’s second coldest inhabited Place in the world.

Around 100 persons from the four villages of Drass i.e. Beras, Muradbagh, Holyial and Trongjun benefitted from the camp.

On the request of POWERGRID, CMO, Kargil had deputed Dr. Shujat and Dr. Zameer for this camp. Free medicines were also distributed in the camp. The beneficiaries and the local authorities thanked POWERGRID for organizing the camp.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a Maharatna Enterprise under Ministry of Power is engaged in inter-state bulk power transmission. Powergrid has 172,104 ckm of transmission lines, 264 Sub-stations and more than 464,292 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, Powergrid has been able to maintain average transmission system availability.