The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

SC tags Owaisi’s plea on Places of Worship Act with pending matters

Jan 2, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court today directed the tagging of a plea filed by AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi seeking implementation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 with a pending batch of matters.

The 1991 Act prohibits the filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar ordered that Owaisi’s plea be tagged with the pending clutch of petitions, where it had imposed restrictions on registering new suits, delivering effective or final judgments, or ordering surveys in ongoing cases concerning mosques and shrines.

In an interim order passed on December 12, 2024, the CJI Khanna-led Special Bench had ordered that no fresh suits would be registered under the Places of Worship Act in the country, and in the pending cases, no final or effective orders would be passed till further orders.

The Special Bench had asked the Union government to file within four weeks its reply to the batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Places of Worship Act, 1991. On the other hand, several intervention applications were filed before the Supreme Court seeking the dismissal of the petitions against the Places of Worship Act.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Modi, PM praises the singer

Jan 2, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

2024 was warmest year on record in India since 1901: IMD

Jan 2, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reviews Rural Development Ministry’s Progress

Jan 1, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police busts gang involved in illegal immigration of Bangladeshi citizens, 4 arrested

2 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

SC tags Owaisi’s plea on Places of Worship Act with pending matters

2 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
JOBS/ CAREER

Employment generation in India soars by 36% during past decade

2 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

Govt amends prison manual rules to prohibit caste-based discrimination within prisons

2 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment