SC declines urgent hearing on fresh plea by Uddhav Thackeray’s camp seeking suspension of new Maha CM & 15 other MLAs

Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court has declined to give an urgent hearing to a fresh plea moved by the Shivsena’s Uddhav Thackeray’s camp against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs who had rebelled against the former Maha Vikas Aghadi Government. A vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala, however, agreed to consider the application on 11th of July along with the main petitions.

The Apex Court was considering an application filed by the Shivsena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension of new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs till a final decision is taken on their disqualification.

On Monday, the top court gave interim relief to rebel leader Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs till 12th of July to send their replies to the disqualification notice issued by the Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. Two days later, the Governor ordered a floor test in the Assembly for the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government led by Uddhav Thackeray. Though the Governor’s direction was challenged by Shivsena, the Supreme Court refused to stay it on 29th of June. Following that, Uddhav Thackeray tendered his resignation. Subsequently, Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the state last evening.

