Savita wins FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award

The indomitable wall of Indian Women’s Hockey Team Savita, has won the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year 2023 award. Her heart and passion for the game make her an inspiration to all.

This year marks the third successive season in which Savita has won the FIH women’s goalkeeper of the year award.The captain of the team has been a rock at the back for the team that has steadily been growing in stature.

The women’s team punched above their weight to finish fourth at the Olympics in Tokyo. At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she led the team to a bronze medal. The team won bronze at the Asian Games as well.

Indian hockey players Hardik Singh and Savita Punia have won major awards at the FIH Hockey Star Awards for the 2023 season. Singh was named the men’s player of the year while Punia won the best women’s goalkeeper of the year award.

The voting process for the awards involved an expert panel, national associations – which involved team captains and coaches – fans and media personnel.