Saudi Arabia record 1289 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Saudi Arabia recorded 1289 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, marking its highest daily increase so far, according to the health ministry.

The Kingdom also confirmed five new deaths, raising the death toll to 144. Meanwhile, 174 people recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,531.

The Saudi Health ministry has confirmed a total of 18,811 cases since the virus hit the country. In the UAE 490 cases of Covid-19 were recorded as on Monday. The total number of recorded cases in UAE now stands at 10,839.

The UAE Health ministry also announced 6 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 82 in the country. 112 people have recovered in the country, with 2,090 recoveries in the country so far.