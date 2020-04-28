Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 8,60,875 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Boris Johnson arrives back home after recovery
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,05,398 worldwide
Spain records lowest daily death toll in a month

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Apr 2020 04:36:23      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Saudi Arabia record 1289 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Saudi Arabia recorded 1289 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, marking its highest daily increase so far, according to the health ministry.

The Kingdom also confirmed five new deaths, raising the death toll to 144. Meanwhile, 174 people recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,531.

The Saudi Health ministry has confirmed a total of 18,811 cases since the virus hit the country. In the UAE 490 cases of Covid-19 were recorded as on Monday. The total number of recorded cases in UAE now stands at 10,839.

The UAE Health ministry also announced 6 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 82 in the country. 112 people have recovered in the country, with 2,090 recoveries in the country so far.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!