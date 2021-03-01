Saudi Arabia: Coalition forces thwart missile attack over Riyadh

AMN/ WEB DESK

The coalition forces have thwarted a missile attack over capital Riyadh and bomb-laden drones targeting Jizan last night in Saudi Arabia. Spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, Brigadier General Turki al-Malki claimed that the missiles were fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Multiple loud explosions were heard last night as skies above Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh lit up with bright flashes as kingdoms Patriot missile batteries intercepted and shot down rebel missiles in the air. No casualties were reported except minor damages to some houses due to fragments of the missile hitting them.

A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen in over a year-long war.