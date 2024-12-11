Sanjay Malhotra Takes Charge as RBI Governor, Stresses Stability Amid Global Challenges

BIZ DESK

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra today emphasised the importance of maintaining stability in a dynamic global environment marked by geopolitical tensions, climate change impacts, and political uncertainties. He said that the RBI will continue to prioritise stability in policy matters, adding that the central bank will remain alert in response to the current global economic and political landscape.

The Governor mentioned that the RBI will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders, including financial regulators and central and state governments, to ensure that the benefits of formal financial inclusion reach everyone. He also highlighted the transformative role of technology in the financial sector. Earlier in the day, Sanjay Malhotra took charge as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, succeeding Shaktikanta Das, who completed his six-year term.