Political activities get momentum in election bound States, UT
Rahul Gandhi slams Government over fuel price hike, privatisation
Development of India incomplete without development of tribals, Dalits: President Kovind
NIA arrests Police Inspector, Sachin Waze in connection with explosives laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s house
At least 5 killed, two Chinese factories set on fire in Myanmar
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2021 07:27:22      انڈین آواز

Saddam Hussein, Gaddafi Used To Win Elections Too, Says Rahul Gandhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The government has strongly rebutted the Freedom House report and called it “misleading, incorrect and misplaced” while asserting that the country has well established democratic practices.

WEB DESK

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday courted another controversy by saying that Iraq’s dictator Saddam Hussein and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi used to win elections as well, as he made sarcastic attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s dwindling status in global democracy metrics.

“Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi used to have elections. They used to win them. It wasn’t like they weren’t voting but there was no institutional framework to protect that vote,” he said In an online interaction with Brown University professor Ashutosh Varshney, faculty and students.

“An election is not simply people going and pressing a button on a voting machine. An election is about narrative. An election is about institutions that make sure that the framework in the country is operating properly, an election is about the judiciary being fare and a debate taking place in parliament. So you need those things for a vote to count,” he said.

Mr Gandhi’s comments came days after he claimed India is “no longer” a democratic country, quoting media reports of a Sweden-based institute downgrading India to an “electoral autocracy” citing a “decline in democratic freedoms” since PM Modi took office in 2014.

The move by Sweden’s V-Dem Institute came shortly after another global report by US government-funded NGO Freedom House that downgraded India’s status from “free” to “partly free” and claimed that “political rights and civil liberties have eroded in India since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014”.

The government has strongly rebutted the Freedom House report and called it “misleading, incorrect and misplaced” while asserting that the country has well established democratic practices.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Badminton; Sindhu, Saina and Srikanth to lead India’s challenge at All England Open

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi,16 March : Ace shuttlers PV Sindhu Sania Nehwal Kidambi Srikankth, and B Sai ...

Women Tennis; Sania, Ankita to lead India’s charge in Billie Jean King Cup World Group play-offs against Latvia

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 16 March :  Country's number one in both WTA Singles and Doubles rank ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz