S.M. KHAN: LOSS OF A MAN OF INTEGRITY

BY QURBAN ALI

The demise of S.M. KHAN is a profound loss for bureaucrat fraternity, media, academia and the community. Khan Sahib held various prominent positions throughout his illustrious career. Retired senior Indian Information Service officer of Government of India, Khan Sahib passed away on 17th November 2024 at a hospital in Delhi .He was 67.

A 1982-batch IIS officer, had a long innings with CBI as its spokesperson and Press Secretary to then President of India A P J Abdul Kalam (2002 to 2007). Mr Khan also served as Director of Jamia Hamdard Residential Coaching Academy and will provide guidance to the aspirants preparing for civil service.

Born on 15th June 1957 at Khurja (Bulandshahr district) in Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a family of lawyers. He studied law for his graduation and pursued LLM from Aligarh Muslim University. He was awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal for topping the University. He later went to University of Wales for a degree in Economics.

During his nearly 13 years’ service in Central Bureau of Investigation CBI, India’s Premier Investigation Agency, Khan was the face of the agency appearing regularly on national and international media, which at that time had been handling several high-profile cases, including Harshad Mehta finance scam, Rajiv Gandhi assassination, Bofors besides others.

Khan served as Press Secretary to the Hon’ble President of India (2002 to 2007) Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He dealt with National and International media during his stint in President House and acted as Chief Spokesman for the President of India and President House. Accompanied the President on official tours to different countries and within India.

Khan had also served the government of India’s Directorate of Film Festival (DFF) as Director for two years and was heading the coveted India International Film Festival. As Director, DFF he was also responsible for the National Film Awards and Dada Saheb Phalke Awards. He also represented India at the Cannes and Berlin Film Festival.

Khan has also served at the Press Information Bureau as a Director General and as the Press Registrar of India. Prior to this he served as the Director General of Doordarshan News for over 3 years.

Mr. SM Khan on 12 January 2014 was elected as the Trustee, India Islamic Cultural Center established to promote mutual understanding and amity amongst the people of the country. Mr S.M. Khan elected as the Vice President, India Islamic Cultural Centre on 07.01.2019. He won the much hyped election very comfortably.

Mr S.M.Khan was a member of the Aligarh Muslim University (court) and was also appointed by the President of India as his nominee in the executive council of Aligarh Muslim University

Author

S.M. Khan has written his debut book on the “People’s President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam”. The book shares his experiences with Dr. Kalam during and post presidency. It provides insight into various facets of Dr. Kalam’s life includes important highlights of his travels in India and abroad. The book published by Bloomsbury Publishing and was released in January 2017 by the Hon’ble Vice President of India Hamid Ansari.