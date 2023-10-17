Russian President Putin working for peaceful settlement of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Putin holds telephone calls with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Moscow wanted to help prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza. A statement from the Kremlin said, Putin expressed Russia’s willingness to work towards ending the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation and achieving a peaceful settlement through political and diplomatic means. Mr. Putin also expressed his sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased Israelis.

The Statement added that the Israeli side was in particular informed of the essential points of telephone correspondences that took place with the leaders of Palestine, Egypt, Iran and Syria. According to Moscow, the discussion focused on “the crisis situation resulting from the brutal escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Moscow has traditionally maintained good relations with both Israeli and Palestinian authorities, as well as several regional players such as Syria, Egypt, and Iran.