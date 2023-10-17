इंडियन आवाज़     17 Oct 2023 04:27:56      انڈین آواز

Russian President Putin working for peaceful settlement of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Putin holds telephone calls with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas.

AMN / WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Moscow wanted to help prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza.  A statement from the Kremlin said, Putin expressed Russia’s willingness to work towards ending the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation and achieving a peaceful settlement through political and diplomatic means. Mr. Putin also expressed his sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased Israelis. 

The Russian President spoke in telephone calls with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas.

The Statement added that the Israeli side was in particular informed of the essential points of telephone correspondences that took place with the leaders of Palestine, Egypt, Iran and Syria. According to Moscow, the discussion focused on “the crisis situation resulting from the brutal escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Moscow has traditionally maintained good relations with both Israeli and Palestinian authorities, as well as several regional players such as Syria, Egypt, and Iran. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart