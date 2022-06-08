Russia would strike new targets if West provides longer-range missiles to Ukraine: Putin

AMN

Russia has warned that Western deliveries of longer-range arms to Kyiv would compel them to push Ukrainian forces further back from its borders.

Addressing a press conference in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that if western countries supply long-range missile systems then they will retaliate strongly.

Although the United States has ruled out sending its own or NATO forces to Ukraine Washington and Britain have agreed to supply precision missile systems that have significantly longer ranges than previous weapons they delivered.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin warned the United States in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Russia would strike new targets if the West provide longer-range missiles to Ukraine for use in high-precision mobile rocket systems.