Russia warns against Western moves to seize its assets or deploy missiles

Published On:

WEB DESK

Russia has warned that it will react robustly to Western moves to seize its assets or deploy missiles.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Moscow could sever diplomatic relations with the United States if it confiscated Russian assets frozen under sanctions. The Officials also said the Kremlin would respond to the deployment of missiles in Europe or Asia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later said that countries who seize Russian assets would never be left in peace and Russia would look at what Western assets it could seize in retaliation.

According to media reports, Western countries are discussing the confiscation of more than 1 billion dollars worth of Russian assets frozen due to sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

