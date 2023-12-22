Japan to send Patriot air defence missiles to US after changing arms export rules

AMN

The Japanese government said that it will send Patriot air defence missiles to the US after changing its arms export rules. It is considered a significant shift away from its pacifist policies.

It comes after the US government reportedly requested Japan to change its defence export rules. It is the first time Tokyo has done so, since 2014.

According to media reports, the move could free up the US to send its own stockpile to Ukraine. Western powers have been running out of ammunition to supply Ukraine. Patriot missiles are among the most advanced weapons supplied by the US to Ukraine.