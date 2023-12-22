Gaza: UNHRC for probe into IDF executing unarmed Palestinian men in front of their families

AMN/ WEB DESK

The UN Human Rights Office has demanded an immediate investigation following accusations that the Israel Defence Force (IDF) “summarily executed” unarmed Palestinian men in front of their families in Gaza City. According to the UN body, the IDF allegedly separated the men from the women and children, and then shot and killed at least 11 of the men, mostly aged in their late 20s and early 30s, in front of their family members. If confirmed, the actions of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) could amount to war crimes, it said. The incident allegedly occurred when IDF troops took control of the Al Awda building in the Al Remal neighbourhood, where multiple families had sought refuge.