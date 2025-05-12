Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Zelensky willing to meet Putin in Turkey

May 12, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed willingness to hold discussions with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Turkey, to end the ongoing conflict between the two nations. In a social media post today, President Zelensky said they are ready to talk to end the war.

This statement comes after US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to immediately agree to the negotiations proposed by Russian President Putin, which can take place on Thursday in Turkey.

Yesterday, addressing reporters in the Kremlin, Russian President proposed to the Kyiv authorities to resume direct talks without preconditions that Ukraine had interrupted in 2022. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Putin’s proposal to hold direct talks with the Kyiv authorities confirms a real intention to find a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

