Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved peacefully says PM Modi during meeting with President Putin

AMN / KAZAN RUSSIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit this afternoon. During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s stance that Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved in a peaceful manner.

He said New Delhi fully supports the early return of peace and stability with a priority on humanitarian efforts. He added that India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come in this direction.

During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan, Mr. Modi said his recent visits to Russia reflect the two countries’ close coordination and deep friendship. He also said it is a matter of great pleasure for him to have the opportunity to visit a beautiful city like Kazan for the BRICS Summit. The Prime Minister highlighted that India has deep and historical ties with this city and the opening of India’s new consulate in Kazan will further strengthen the ties. He added that the BRICS has created its special identity in 15 years and now many countries of the world want to join the grouping. Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the Indian decision to open its Consulate in Kazan which is a welcome step.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given warm welcome upon his arrival at Kazan. In a social media post, the Prime Minister expressed his pleasure and said the Indian community has distinguished itself all over the world with their accomplishments.