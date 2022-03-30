FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2022 12:00:11      انڈین آواز

Russia to cut down military operations near Kyiv says its not a ceasefire

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Russia has decided to cut down military operations near Ukrainian capital Kyiv but said it’s not a ceasefire. Due to diplomatic negotiations between the two sides, Russia promised to scale back troops from Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the northern part of the country. However, Russia has not said anything about areas witnessing heavy fighting, including Mariupol, Sumy, and Kharkiv in the east and Kherson and Mykolaiv in the south.

Meanwhile, Ukraine negotiators have called for an international accord to guarantee Ukrainian security. Ukraine has proposed to adopt a neutral status in a detailed potential settlement to the five-week conflict. Ukrainian negotiators have also called for a meeting between Russian President Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy. Top Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky has said that it could take place when foreign ministers are prepared to initiate a peace agreement.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune

In the IPL Cricket, Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune last night. Put in to bat ...

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins the BBC ISWOTY award

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 29  March:   Tokyo Olympics  silver medallist  weightlifter Saikhom Mirab ...

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi wins Delhi International

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 29 March; National Champion Arjun Erigaisi crashed through the defenses of Kart ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart