Russia says 112 Ukrainian drones intercepted overnight

Aug 3, 2025

WEB DESK

Russian Air defences intercepted and destroyed 112 Ukrainian drones over its multiple regions, including the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, last night. Russian news agency TASS, quoting the defence ministry, reported that the Air defences on duty destroyed and intercepted 112 Ukrainian fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles over the past night.

Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of carrying out deliberate attacks targeting civilians, stating that seven people were killed and over 120 wounded over the past week.

