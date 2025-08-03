Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Balochistan rejects Pak’s ‘unlawful directives’

Aug 3, 2025

WEB DESK

Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch has said that Balochistan is actively and enthusiastically preparing to celebrate the National Day of Independence on August 11 despite restrictions imposed by the occupying Pakistani forces. In a post on a social media platform, he asserted that Balochistan is neither legally nor morally bound to comply with any unlawful directives from an occupying force that seeks to deny them this basic right. On behalf of the people of Balochistan, the human rights activist reiterated that they once again extended an opportunity for Pakistan to withdraw its forces peacefully from Baloch soil. He said that this is Pakistan’s chance to avoid global embarrassment and the fate it suffered during its disgraceful surrender in the 1971 Bangladesh War.

Various human rights organisations of Balochistan have time and again highlighted the repression by Pakistani forces in the province.

