INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PoR Cards Expired: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa orders Afghan citizens to leave Pakistan immediately

Aug 3, 2025

WEB DESK

Afghan citizens living in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have been directed to leave the country without delay as their Proof of Registration cards expired on June 30. The Home Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued a notification on Friday, urging all Afghan citizens residing in the province holding the Proof of Registration (PoR) cards to return to Afghanistan, in compliance with guidelines from the Federal Ministry of Interior. The official notification states that the stay of Afghan nationals in Pakistan, whose PoR cards expired on June 30, 2025, will be considered illegal. It adds that the Ministry of Interior had finalised the repatriation decision for PoR cardholders on July 31, and no further extension in their stay will be granted.

