Portugal declares wildfire alert amid severe heatwave

Aug 3, 2025

WEB DESK

Mainland Portugal will enter a state of alert from today due to a severe heatwave and heightened wildfire risk, with temperatures expected to reach up to 44 degrees Celsius. Interior Minister Maria Lucia Amaral yesterday announced the alert, warning of difficult days ahead. Firefighting forces and security services will be reinforced, with bans on activities that could spark fires, including burning, machinery use, and fireworks. Until next Wednesday, Portugal is expected to experience a considerably severe heatwave, with maximum temperatures ranging from 36 to 40 degrees Celsius across most of the country.

A total of 39 wildfires are currently active across Portugal, including nine major blazes across the country.

