In Japan, the Indian Pavilion- titled Bharat Mandap at the World Expo 2025 being held in Osaka attracted over 20,000 visitors yesterday, as people came to witness the richness of India’s cultural heritage, space achievements, and handicrafts. The Indian Embassy in Japan, on a social media platform, mentioned how the visitors experienced a yoga session embracing India’s age-old journey towards holistic wellness.

Other Attractions at the Expo included a unique zone named ‘Chandrayaan Zone’, showcasing India’s pioneering achievements in space exploration and its lunar missions. The One-District One-Product Zone showcased Walnut Wood Carving from Jammu & Kashmir, and Tarakashi Art from Odisha. This showcases India’s soft power, leaving its footprints across the multipolar world.

The global exposition runs until 13 October this year with the central theme ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’.

The Expo has drawn participation from over 160 countries and 9 international organisations.