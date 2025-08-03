Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers Unhealthy Air Alerts Across U.S. Midwest

Aug 3, 2025

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to blanket several Midwestern U.S. states on Saturday, prompting ongoing air quality alerts for the third consecutive day. States including Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, eastern Nebraska, and parts of Indiana and Illinois were under advisories due to unhealthy air conditions. Forecasters warned that the thick, smoky haze would linger through much of the day, posing health risks especially for people with heart or lung diseases, children, elderly citizens, and pregnant women.

Canada’s environmental authorities noted that smoke-related visibility issues and poor air quality could persist into Sunday in some regions. Meanwhile, the air quality tracking platform IQAir ranked Minneapolis among the world’s most polluted cities since Friday due to the smoke.

The U.S. Air Quality Index (AQI), which categorizes pollution levels from “good” (green) to “hazardous” (maroon), placed large areas of Minnesota in the “unhealthy” (red) zone. This means outdoor activities could be dangerous for sensitive groups. Authorities advised residents to limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors and stay indoors if possible. The ongoing wildfire season in Canada continues to affect millions beyond its borders, underscoring the growing cross-border environmental impact of such natural disasters.

