Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canadian wildfire smoke prompts air quality alerts in several US states

Aug 3, 2025

WEB DESK

Wildfire smoke from Canada has prompted air quality alerts across several states in the US. Air quality alerts were issued in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois. Conditions were especially dire in Minneapolis and Minnesota.

The Air Quality Index is expected to reach the red or unhealthy category in Minnesota in the coming days.

This is not the first time that Canadian wildfires have prompted air quality alerts in the US and further afield. In 2023, a record early wildfire season sent smoke across the Atlantic into northern Europe.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre yesterday reported “out-of-control” blazes in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, as well as in Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers Unhealthy Air Alerts Across U.S. Midwest

Aug 3, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan: Bharat Mandap at Osaka World Expo draws 20,000 visitors

Aug 3, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Portugal declares wildfire alert amid severe heatwave

Aug 3, 2025

You missed

JOBS/ CAREER

NEET PG 2025 Exam: Over 2.5 lakh medical graduates to appear in single shift

3 August 2025 6:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Roads in Andhra Pradesh will be on par with America: Gadkari

3 August 2025 6:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi bans aerial platforms till August 16 as security measure ahead of Independence Day

3 August 2025 6:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ SPORTS

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy unveils Sports Policy to build medal-winning ecosystem

3 August 2025 6:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!